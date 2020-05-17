Frum Interactive Therapeutic Platform has exploded

Sponsored Content





The Zoom therapy meeting that emerged organically, “Let’s Get Real with Coach Menachem”, is approaching its second month anniversary. The meeting was born in response to the negative emotional reactions to the Coronavirus. The small group quickly became a therapy platform with hundreds of log-ins. Over the last few weeks topics such as anxiety, depression, grief, and worthlessness have been addressed. As a result of the Coronavirus, these topics have become relevant to the many that sign on to the Zoom sessions. Some have these underlying challenges all the time, while others are experiencing them for the first time. Either way, the group has become a lifeline.

The meeting starts off with a small introduction from both Coach Menachem and the visiting therapist, and then continues to a Q and A session. The main focus of the group is the open conversation, which is one way that it differs from other Zoom events. Not only does the meeting provide psycho-education, awareness and support, it has an interactive element that allows perspective on one’s personal situation.

This Sunday night (May 17) Rabbi Shimon Russell LCSW, a therapist with decades of experience, will be joining the program to discuss family relationships. Due to being confined to small living spaces and the subsequent friction of differing personalities, relationships are being tested in new ways. The stress of drastic change is bringing out parts of people that they themselves do not recognize. This topic is both sensitive and very real. Unless conflict is managed well, the consequences can remain long after the Coronavirus is a thing of the past.

In this week’s session “Love and Harmony at Home During Turbulent Times”, Coach Menachem and Rabbi Russell will open a conversation on how to increase love and harmony in one’s personal life. The meeting is a therapeutic safe haven where those that are suffering can come to find relief.

It is a new and different time, as Covid19 has been challenging from the very start. Now, in the heart of it, people are struggling. Dealing with negative emotions can be confusing, and “Let’s Get Real with Coach Menachem” is not shying away from this uncomfortable topic. Even though it is easy at this time to feel disconnected, there are many other people out there that share similar stories. The confusion that pain brings does not have to be suffered alone; let us make sense of it together.

——————————————————————————————————————————————

Please feel free to reach out directly to Coach Menachem Bernfeld with questions or to schedule a meeting at [email protected] Please check https://menachembernfeld.com/ for all the recorded meetings and more details on our program.

Please feel free to reach out to Usher Parnes with any sponsorships or if you would like to donate your professional time as a guest on this special chesed program -848-525-0066

This article was written by:

Daniel Kranz

732-534-1640

[email protected]

Daniel is a graduate from Beth Medrash Gavoah and a psychology major at T.U.W







