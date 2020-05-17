NYC ALERT: Alternate Side Parking Rules Resume This Week





New York City’s alternate side parking rules will resume Monday for the first time in two months.

Alternate side parking was suspended on March 18 as city and state officials began to enforce strict rules under the New York PAUSE plan to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, city motorists won’t have to put up with the much maligned regulations for very long.

Alternate side parking rules will resume Monday for citywide street sweeping and continue through Wednesday. They will be suspended on Thursday for the Solemnity of the Ascension holiday and then resume again for Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s parking rules will be suspended for the Idul-Fitr (Eid Al-Fitr) holiday.

Beginning May 25, the regulations will be suspended again for two weeks, through June 7.

Parking meters remain in effect.

(Source: PIX 11)







