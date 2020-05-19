“Rebellion Of The Masks:” Israeli Schools Close In 1st Week Back Due To Heatwave





Although Israeli schools only began a full resumption of studies on Sunday, more and more schools are announcing that they will not open the rest of the week due to the combination of the longest documented heatwave in Israeli history and the Health Ministry requirement for children to wear face masks in the classroom.

According to Health Ministry requirements, all students in 4th grade and above must wear masks in classrooms, which is difficult under the best of circumstances but now made even more difficult due to the sweltering temperatures.

Many schools are instructing parents not to send their children to school until next week since the heatwave is forecast to last all week, breaking only on Shabbos, including schools in Rishon L’Tzion, Tel Aviv, Hertzliya, Ramat Gan and other areas.

The Israel Pediatric Association has called on the Health Ministry not to require students to wear face masks during the heatwave.

“The effectiveness of the masks in preventing infections among children is unclear and there is no evidence of it in the scientific literature,” the association said. “Furthermore, most of the data seems to indicate that children do not transmit the virus in significant numbers. The American Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that only teaching staff at schools wear masks.”

“Due to the current heatwave…children wearing masks for long hours is not realisic…masks that become wet with sweat will be ineffective.”

The temperature in some parts of Israel on Monday is between 107ºF (42º) and 113ºF (42º), such as in Be’er Sheva and the Jordan Valley.

The temperature in Jerusalem on Monday is a “mere” 96.8ºF (36º).

