NYC Health Commissioner Apologizes To NYPD Over Despicable Comment Over Masks





Embattled Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot issued an apology to members of the NYPD after she reportedly blew off a request from NYPD top brass for 500,000 surgical masks, saying she didn’t “give two rats’ [EXPLETIVE REMOVED] about your cops.”

“The members of the NYPD fight valiantly every day to keep New Yorkers safe. In mid-March, I was asked to provide the NYPD with a half million N-95 masks, while masks and other PPE were in terribly short supply. I wished we had sufficient numbers to meet their full request and were ultimately able to partially fulfill what was sought.

“This regrettably led to an argument in which words were exchanged between a police official and myself. I apologized to that police official then and today, I apologize to the NYPD for leaving any impression whatsoever that I don’t have utmost respect for our police department, which plays a critical role on the frontlines each and every day to keep our city safe.”

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







