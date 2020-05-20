Toddler In Tel Aviv Diagnosed With COVID-19, Sending 16 Toddlers Into Isolation





A two-year-old who attends daycare in Tel Aviv was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Instructions were sent to the parents of the 16 other toddlers in the class to place their children into quarantine.

The classroom is being thoroughly disinfected in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

Earlier this week, a second staff member at a Rechovot school was diagnosed with the coronavirus, sending dozens of students and staff members into quarantine, as well as an 8th grader in a Bnei Brak girls’ school.

