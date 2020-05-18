2nd Teacher Within Days & Bnei Brak 8th Grader Diagnosed With Covid-19, Sending Dozens Into Isolation





A teacher from the Navon school in Rechovot was diagnosed with the coronavirus, sending 35 students into self-quarantine for two weeks, officials announced on Monday.

The teacher is the second staff member at the school to be diagnosed with the virus. After the first staff member was diagnosed with the virus last week, 52 students and staff members were sent to self-quarantine and the school was closed.

An initial investigation found no evidence that the two staff members had been in contact with each other.

In Bnei Brak, 15 eighth-grade students in the Zichron Meir girls’ high school were required to self-quarantine after one of their classmates was diagnosed with the virus, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







