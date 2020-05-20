Israel: 16,666 Cases, 279 Deaths, Israelis Return To Shul!





On Wednesday morning, Israel’s Health Ministry failed to publish updated coronavirus data in the morning for the first time so the latest data available is from Tuesday night, when there were 16,666 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 50 in serious condition, of whom 38 are ventilated.

The death toll rose to 279, when Israel’s youngest victim, 33-year-old Avishalom Rosilio of Migdal HaEmek, who suffered from underlying medical conditions, passed away of the coronavirus overnight Tuesday.

Israelis returned to their shuls on Wednesday morning, after davening at home or outside for almost two months.

גבאי בית כנסת שירת 'נפתלי' אלעד פותח את בית הכנסת הבוקר pic.twitter.com/IqPYepbKiy — עקיבא ווייס Akiva Weisz (@AkivaWeisz) May 20, 2020

התגעגענו!

Back to Synagogue

Halleluyah!🤲 pic.twitter.com/uYn0TQbXGX — yehudah glick (@YehudahGlick) May 20, 2020

In order to assist the return of the economy to full operation, the education ministry announced that afterschool programs will re-open on Sunday.

The education ministry also ordered all schools and pre-schools to open at 7:30 a.m. to avoid crowding at school entrances. A Walla news report said that the order was issued after new Education Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) visited a school on Tuesday and saw a crowd of students gathered at the entrance at 7:55 a.m.

Senior officials from the education and finance ministries and the Prime Minister’s Office are formulating a plan on Wednesday to extend classroom studies and ganim into the summer months – until the end of July or beginning of August.

