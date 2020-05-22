Ban On Non-Israelis From Entering Israel Extended Until Mid-June





As the spread of the coronavirus in Israel continues to dramatically decrease, with only 18 new cases in the past 24 hours and no new fatalities, the ban on non-citizens from entering Israel that was imposed as the coronavirus pandemic began has been extended until at least mid-June.

Israeli citizens returning from abroad will still be required to self-quarantine for two weeks until at least June 14 as well.

The ban was originally set to last until May 30.

The Israel Airports Authority informed airlines of its decision on Wednesday, a Globes report said.

