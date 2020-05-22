Clarification Regarding Opening Of Camp Oraysa





Statement from Yeshiva Darchei Torah, Far Rockaway, NY:

Our plans are tentative at this point. Although we operate a program every July known as Oraysa, which is a study-and-recreation program for our own high school and post-high school seminary students, our current plans relate to our seminary students (18+ years old) only.

We have conducted extensive discussions with the NYS Department of Health about allowing a group of approximately 100 of our adult students – all of our seminary students are 18 years of age or older – to spend part of June and the month of July in seclusion at our Woodbourne property. The purpose would be to study and pray together for seven days a week on our expansive grounds. All of the students would sleep on the grounds as well.

Every one of our seminary students must test positive for the Covid-19 IgG antibodies before being accepted into this program. Our rules of operation are being carefully crafted under the guidance of qualified infectious disease specialists in New York State.

We will not be operating a children’s camp; we will be hosting a group of adults – our seminary students – to study and rejuvenate together in an isolated environment. Our students will not be going on pleasure trips or visits to local supermarkets and the like.

The State Department of Health has issued a temporary residency permit for our program.

We have and will continue to abide by all federal, state and local laws and look forward to the eventual reopening of all regions of the Empire State as laid out in Governor Cuomo’s timetable.

