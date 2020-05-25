2 Weeks Later: Talmudei Torah In Jerusalem “Red Zones” Reopen





Talmudei Torah in Jerusalem neighborhoods which were categorized as “red zones” in the past were finally given the green light to reopen on Friday.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbos report, principals and parents of children in once “red zone” neighborhoods have been fighting a protracted battle to reopen their educational institutions despite the fact that the numbers of new coronavirus cases have decreased dramatically and are even now lower than some secular areas.

Some of the schools re-opened on Sunday morning and others are waiting until Monday morning.

Meanwhile, in Sanhedria Murchevet, a kindergarten assistant in the Chachmas Shlomo cheder was diagnosed with the coronavirus, forcing two groups of kindergartners, each with 30 children, into quarantine.

