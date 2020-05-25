Israel: 16,720 Cases, 280 Deaths, First Death In 5 Days





The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday is 16,720, an increase of only three cases since Sunday evening, with 43 people in serious condition of whom 34 are ventilated.

The first death in five days from the coronavirus was recorded on Monday, raising the death toll to 280.

The Knesset voted on Sunday to curtail the Shin Bet’s surveillance of Israeli citizens to track coronavirus patients and anyone who had been in contact with them, Ynet reported.

The surveillance has raised much controversy over its violation of privacy rights and the Supreme Court ruled that the surveillance cannot continue without government legislation.

Although the government initiated the process of legislating the surveillance, the dramatic decrease in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has apparently decreased the government’s motivation to continue the process and Shin Bet surveillance will only be allowed in exceptional cases, when all other means of locating coronavirus carriers fail.

Brussels Airlines announced on Monday that it is resuming commercial flights to Israel and other destinations the week of June 15.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced that the Palestinian Authority is allowing mosques, churches, stores and restaurants to re-open on Wednesday after being closed since March.

There have been 368 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority and two fatalities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







