WATCH IT: Israel Tests New Ballistic Missile, Hits Unprecedented 249-Mile Target Range





Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully tested its new LORA ballistic missile capable of hitting an unprecedented 400 km (249 miles) target range, IAI stated on Tuesday.

The operational dual firing trial of the LORA (Long-Range Artillery) Weapon System was carried out on a ship in the Mediterranean Sea last month.

“We have successfully tested the LORA weapons system’s various strategic capabilities, both short-range of 90km (56 miles) and long-range of 400km (249 miles),” IAI stated. “Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision.”

The LORA, a container-based missile, can be stored on a commercial ship without being detected and can launch up to 16 missiles. It is a ground and sea-based system comprised of the missile, a launcher, a command and control system, and a land and sea support network.

IAI describes the LORA as “capable of engaging strategic targets deep in the enemy’s territory from mobile or maritime platforms…an effective solution for destroying targets deep in enemy territory.”

PM Netanyahu:

In parallel to our war on the corona we are continuing to safeguard Israel's security. Well done to IAI and the defense establishment! Today's successful test of the LORA weapon system is good news for the citizens of Israel and more bad news for Israel's enemies. pic.twitter.com/PdbX4tfhu9 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 2, 2020

“The high explosive warhead can be delivered with significant accuracy, with a circular error probable (CEP) of 10 m across the whole range,” IAI stated. “The missile can be launched within minutes from unprepared positions. Any target whose location is known within the range of the missile can be attacked and destroyed within less than 10 minutes from the launch decision.”

