Knesset Shuts Down After Joint List MK Tests Positive For COVID-19





Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh (Balad), who had already been in quarantine for two days since his driver was diagnosed with the virus, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night.

The driver had also been at the Knesset earlier this week and Knesset Chief Security Officer Yosef Grif instructed all MKs who had been in contact with the driver to enter quarantine. The members of Abu Shehadeh’s Balad party, a faction in the Joint List, have all entered quarantine.

Abu Shehadeh, a resident of Tel Aviv, posted on Twitter that he was diagnosed with the virus and requested that anyone who had been in his presence in recent days should enter quarantine.

The Knesset spokesperson suspended all Knesset activities on Thursday morning and about 700 Knesset employees were told not to come to work.

Health Ministry officials and the Knesset Security Officer are meeting on Thursday to determine a plan of action for the Knesset in the coming days, Kan News reported.

