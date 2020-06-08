Murder-Suicide In Modiin Illit: Children Are Traumatized, Neighbors Are Shocked: “He Was Completely Normal”





Following the tragic and shocking incident on Shabbos in Modiin Illit, when a resident of the Brachfeld neighborhood stabbed his wife and attempted suicide by jumping from his porch, neighbors of the couple expressed their shock to Kikar H’Shabbos.

“Contrary to the rumors, from my impression, he seemed like a completely normal person,” one neighbor said about the suspected murderer.

“When I heard what he did, I was completely shocked. I spoke with his friends from shul and they also said that it seemed totally out of character for the pleasant man they knew.”

All the neighbors are shocked that such an incident occurred in a Chareidi city, finding it difficult to accept the travesty that occurred in their neighborhood. Others are disturbed that their children witnessed the incident.

“My children were playing downstairs, close to the street,” one neighbor said. “Suddenly they heard a long bang. When they turned their heads, they saw a man falling from a great height.”

“Parents with children who witnessed the incident must bring them for treatment,” another neighbor stressed. “Otherwise they will have a difficult time recovering emotionally from the incident.”

The condition of the husband has improved considerably. The wife’s condition has stabilized somewhat after doctors struggled to save her life.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







