Chief Rabbi Of Russia, Rav Berel Lazar, Ill With COVID-19, In Moscow Hospital





Harav Berel Lazar, the Chief Rabbi of Russia, contracted the coronavirus and is hospitalized in a local hospital in Moscow. However, he is only having mild symptoms and is in good condition.

“The Rav was hospitalized in order to be monitored in a hospital in Moscow due to mild symptoms of the coronavirus,” Rav Lazar’s office stated. “The Rav is scheduled to be released in two days. The Chief Rabbi’s office thanks the community for the tefillos and concern.”

Last week, the Rav began to develop symptoms of the coronavirus and was transferred to a Moscow hospital on erev Shabbos.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Rav Lazar had strictly adhered to all health regulations and has provided for the needs of the Jews in Russia during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, Rav Lazar launched an initiative to assist the Russian Jewish community, thousands of whom were left without a livelihood due to the coronavirus, recruiting several philanthropists and supporters of the community to the cause.

Over 12,000 Jews in Moscow received assistance and another 10,000 Jews in other cities in Russia received food baskets through dozens of Chabad shalichim who brought the food supplies directly to the families.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of שלמה דובער פינחס בן העניא יהודית לרפואה שלמ בתוך שאר חולי עמו ישראל

