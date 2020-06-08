Netanyahu: “We’re Putting A Brake On Easing Restrictions”





There are 17,915 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday, with 52 new cases diagnosed overnight.

There are currently 2,474 active cases, with 27 patients in serious condition, of whom 23 are ventilated. The death toll rose to 298. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein noted that 800 new cases were identified in the past week, as opposed to about 300 infections confirmed in the preceding two weeks combined.

At a meeting of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee on Monday, ministers approved delaying restrictions originally scheduled to end on June 14.

Theaters and other cultural centers such as movie theaters will not be permitted to reopen and train service will not resume. The freeze was imposed for a week’s time and will be re-evaluated at a meeting next week.

However, event halls, including wedding halls, will be able to reopen and despite delaying the removal of other restrictions, ministers increased the number of participants allowed at events to 250.

“We are putting a brake on easing restrictions in light of the increase in infection,” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said at the meeting.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry stated on Sunday that eight new cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the PA, increasing the total number of cases to 651. The PA has recorded five fatalities.

