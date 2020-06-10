Bnei Brak: 700 Bais Yaakov Girls & 17 Teachers In Isolation





Israel’s Education Ministry stated on Wednesday that 428 students and teachers, an increase of ten since Tuesday, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. A total of 23,786 teachers and students are in quarantine and 139 schools have closed

About 700 students of the Mercaz Beis Yaakov school for girls in Bnei Brak entered quarantine after two sisters, a 2nd grader and 5th grader, were diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday morning.

After Health Ministry officials conducted an epidemiological investigation, they instructed the school to instruct 21 classes, about 700 girls, to enter quarantine as well as 17 teachers. The remaining classes were permitted to continue attending school.

Also in Bnei Brak, a student in the Rozhin Talmud Torah, where a Rebbe was diagnosed last week, was diagnosed with the virus. The student has been in quarantine since last week but his diagnosis forced another three teachers at the school to enter quarantine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








