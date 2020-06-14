Frightening: Anti-Racism Protesters In Paris Chant “Dirty Jews” At Counter-Protesters





Protesters in Paris yelled out anti-Semitic chants and displayed signs reading “Israel, laboratory of police violence” at an anti-racism rally at Place de la République (Republic Square) on Saturday, according to a Jerusalem Post report.

The protesters, joining in the worldwide protests against racism and police brutality initiated by US protests over the killing of George Floyd, gathered to protest the death of Adama Traoré in 2016.

Traoré, a 24-year-old French black man died in police custody in 2016 and his family members claim that police officers piled on top of him after his arrest while pinning him to the ground, choking him to death. However, there were no videos of the incident and the police officers have not been charged.

French police forces fired tear gas during the protest, which had not been authorized by the police.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest group displayed a banner from the rooftop of a building overlooking the square which read: “Justice for the Victims of Anti-White Terrorism.”

In response, the anti-racism protestors began chanting “dirty Jews” at the counter-protestors.

Anti-racism protesters in Paris today shout "Dirty Jews!" pic.twitter.com/APQCep0da0 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 13, 2020

According to a statement on its Twitter account, the police reported the anti-Semitic chants to the magistrates.

"Sales juifs" scandé par les manifestants. Le préfet de Police signale ces propos antisémites à la justice. pic.twitter.com/3aSaQfmvjK — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) June 13, 2020

Some protestors were also wearing t-shirts with the words “Justice for Palestine” and waved Palestinian flags.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







