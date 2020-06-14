Spike Of Virus Cases In Tzfat & In Haifa Chareidi Kehilla





There’s been a significant spike of coronavirus cases in Tzfat from the beginning of the month, according to a report by Israel’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center on Friday.

Over half of the new cases were diagnosed in residents under the age of 20, reflecting a national trend of students being tested following virus outbreaks in schools.

The outbreak is concentrated in the area of the Old City of Tzfat.

Out of the nationwide coronavirus cases of which the source of infection is known, 45% were contracted in shuls, 33% at home and 22% at schools.

In Haifa, the Chareidi community in Haifa, which had only 10 confirmed carriers during the “first wave” of the coronavirus and two fatalities, are now having a worse outbreak, with over 15 cases in the past week, according to a report by B’Chadrei Chareidim.

Also, the Beis Yaakov school in the community was closed after a 6th grader was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the weekend. The Toras Emes Talmud Torah in the city was also closed due to a virus infection.

