WATCH: MBD Releases Video About Chaim Deutsch





There are THREE ways to vote this June!

1. VOTE BY MAIL

You can apply for an absentee ballot until June 16th at www.nycabsentee.com

2. VOTE EARLY

Early voting poll sites will be open June 13 – June 21. This is not usually your regular poll site – visit https://nyc.pollsitelocator.com/search to find yours.

3. VOTE ON ELECTION DAY

Regular poll sites will be open on Election Day, June 23, from 6am to 9pm. Find yours here: https://nyc.pollsitelocator.com/search

REMEMBER TO VOTE FOR CHAIM DEUTSCH FOR CONGRESS IF YOU LIVE IN MARINE PARK, SHEEPSHEAD BAY, MIDWOOD, FLATBUSH, KENSINGTON, OR CROWN HEIGHTS!!







