Government Allocates Budget in Next Step To Making Trump Heights a Reality





On Sunday, the 74th birthday of the U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel’s cabinet voted in favor of the initial budget for establishing the town named after President Trump, Trump Heights, in the Golan Heights.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the next steps required by the government on the path to making the town a reality towards the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting. Allocating a budget was the next hurdle that the government needed to get past, and no that it is done, the way has been paved to begin land development. Netanyahu reiterated that the current US administration, under the leadership of Trump was the first in history to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the region.

“I thank President Trump and the American government again for standing on the side of truth and justice,” the Prime Minister added.

