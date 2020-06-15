Israel: 19,122 Cases, 302 Deaths, Virus Cases In Tel Aviv Double The National Rate





There are 19,122 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday, an increase of 114 new cases since Sunday.

The number of active cases has risen to 3,430. Two more deaths were recorded overnight, raising the death toll to 300.

A report by the IDF’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center on Monday showed that Tel Aviv has double the rate of infections than the national rate. The report recommended that gatherings be prohibited in the city, a day after event halls were given the green light to open with up to 250 participants.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the Likud at a party meeting in the Knesset on Monday that he is in favor of encouraging Israeli schools to begin using plastic partitions between desks. He also recommended that everyone should put a plastic partition in their car between the driver and the passengers in the back seat “like I have in my car.”

Thousands of Israelis in the entertainment industry protested outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Monday, demanding financial help from the government for the cultural industry which came to a total standstill during the coronavirus crisis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








