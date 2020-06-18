Trains Set To Reopen in Israel on Monday





The Knesset Coronavirus Committee approved the renewal of services on Wednesday for Israel Railways under tight health restrictions.

The trains, which are expected to commence operations on Monday, will be limited to 500 passengers. Passengers will have to buy tickets in advance and will be able to reserve a place as of 48 hours prior to departure. Regulations also stipulate that masks must be worn at all times, temperatures will be checked upon entry to stations, and eating and drinking on trains will be prohibited.

The rules do not yet allow for nighttime trains to operate so there will be no train service after nightfall. The train line between Tel Aviv HaHagana station and Jerusalem’s Yitzchak Navon station will not be stopping at Ben-Gurion Airport. The line is supposed to be extended to Tel Aviv Savidor in the coming weeks. In addition to the train, the next stage of opening Israel’s economy is the culture sector. Representatives of this sector have been protesting for weeks and demanding financial assistance following months of unemployment.

Ministers are expected to approve reopening all cultural and artistic institutions, with a limit of 250 visitors at any one time, while ensuring social distancing guidelines are followed.








