A Public Service Message From Agudath Israel Of America





Tuesday June 23rd is Primary Day across New York State. There will be primaries for Congressional, State Senate and Assembly seats as well as delegates to the presidential nominating conventions. Early voting period is from June 13th to June 21st.

This year there will be a major change in how New Yorkers vote. Under an executive order, to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19, all registered, eligible voters may apply to vote by Absentee Ballot.

With the coronavirus pandemic and absentee balloting, it is unclear how turnout will be this year. It is thus of crucial importance that our community vote in large numbers to ensure our votes have an impact. Now, more than ever, as we begin emerging from the pandemic, it is crucial that our voices be heard in big numbers. Events of the last few months have impacted us in a major way. Government officials must know that our community has a voice and is willing to use it to stand up for our rights. Decisions at the highest level of government are often based upon which communities make their voices heard.

And so we implore you to make sure each and every one of us makes time to vote, whether by early day of or absentee. If you vote absentee, please make sure to mail your ballot by June 23rd. If you are voting in person please click here to find your poll site The future of our communities, our children, our yeshivas, and the freedom to practice our way of life may be at stake.







