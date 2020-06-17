This Thursday: Virtual Open House For PCS Software Development Course Rated #1 Best Job By U.S News & World Report





Agudath Israel’s PCS Division is proud to begin a new semester in their software and web development course. Certification by PCS goes a long way, with benefits that hone the skills needed to enter the workforce.

Incoming students can graduate with a qualified bachelor’s degree in 15 months. With classes for men and women, and options for live and remote classes, this program is open to a wide range of students. PCS also works to guarantee their graduates success, by placing a lot of focus on job and internship placement.

Don’t miss out; join their remote open house and learn about this fantastic program, this Thursday, June 18th at 7:30 PM.

For zoom or phone conference information, email [email protected] or call 732-905-9700 x 610.

For more information about available PCS courses go to https://pcsnynj.org/#course-3







