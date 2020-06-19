Pro-Palestinian Terror Congresswoman AOC Can be Unseated in This Tuesday’s Primary





by R.Y. Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Gedolim have gone on record about the importance of voting. Two years ago, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a pro-Palestinian terrorist organization politician also known as AOC, secured a seat in the US House of Representatives in the 14th Congressional District unseating Joseph Crowley.

She has used her seat as a bully pulpit to further a socialist agenda, her pro-palestinian terrorist organization agenda, and to further an agenda detrimental to both the Jewish community in the United States as well as this country.

AOC is one of two people in Congress that has given a hechsher to such views.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez used the holocaust term “concentration camps” to describe something that the government was doing at the border. This caused the U.S. Holocaust Memorial and Museum to say that it “unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary.” When Dov Hikind criticized her for this – she blocked his Twitter account.

Next week, she faces a realistic challenger in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th congressional district seat. Her challenger is former CNBC journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. You can visit her website at https://michellecc2020.com/

AOC is very worried that she can lose in the primary this Tuesday, and it is very possible that she can be unseated.

There has been a debate in the Jewish community as to whether it is best to ignore her voice and not give her excessive coverage or to highlight everything that AOC has been doing. But all can agree that it is very important to vote in this district election primary. Everyone in the 14th district should do so.

The governor has allowed early voting due to COVID-19 up until Tuesday.







