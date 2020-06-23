Self-Cleaning Masks Kill Virus With Heat From Phone Charger, Israeli Scientists Say





Israeli scientists have developed a reusable face mask that can kill the coronavirus via heat obtained via an electric current from a phone charger.

The mask looks like a standard N97 face mask except for the USB port that can connect it to a standard power source that heats an inner layer of carbon fibers to 158°F (70°C), high enough to kill viruses.

It takes about a half-hour for the mask to be sterilized and the mask can then be re-used, an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable face masks.

The masks were developed by a research team at the Technion University in Haifa, headed by Prof. Yair Ein-Eli.

The team filed for a US patent for the mask in the United States in March and hopes to make them commercially available for about $1 each in the near future.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







