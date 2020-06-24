Israeli Bus Driver Fired For Preaching Christianity To Passengers, Including Minors





The Kavim bus company fired one of its drivers after receiving complaints that he regularly tried to convince passengers to convert to Christianity, Arutz Sheva reported last week.

Yad L’Achim, a counter-missionary organization, said that it received complaints about a driver on the Kavim No. 461 route from Lod to Tel Aviv for preaching Christianity to the passengers. One of the callers told Yad L’Achim that the passengers feel “like a captive audience that is being taken advantage of by the driver.”

Yad L’Achim obtained the driver’s name and demanded that Kavim fire the bus driver, stressing that the driver is violating a criminal transgression by preaching to minors.

Kavim summoned the driver for a disciplinary hearing and warned him to cease preaching to passengers or he would be dismissed from his position.

However, the bus driver continued to preach and Yad L’Achim continued to receive complaints. One person sent the organization a video, in which the driver is seen not only preaching to passengers but also endangering their lives by repeatedly looking away from the road to continue his preaching even as he navigated heavy traffic.

In another video sent to Yad L’Achim, the driver is heard attacking Torah and Judaism as part of his preaching. Furthermore, an elderly bus passenger is heard asking the driver to stop since he’s giving her a headache. The driver responded by suggesting that she put on earphones and continued preaching.

Yad L’Achim send the videos to Kavim and the bus driver was dismissed.

“We thank the Kavim company for understanding the seriousness of the matter and terminating the employment of the missionary driver,” Yad L’Achim stated.

“It was clear that this preaching, which took place several times a day and was directed at dozens of passengers who were effectively held captive, had to come to an end. We ask the public to continue to turn to us whenever they encounter a service provider of any kind trying to preach to them while on the job.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







