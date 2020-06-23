Senior Chareidi Medical Advisor: “Close All Shuls, No Playing Around With Pikuach Nefesh”





Rav Shimon Ragobay, the director of the Mazor medical consultation organization and a senior medical advisor in the Chareidi community in Israel, called for all shuls in Israel to be closed in light of the increasing uptick in coronavirus cases, strongly asserting that outdoor minyanim should be resumed instead.

“We rushed into opening the shuls and now the virus rate is increasing,” R’ Ragobay said. “The only option is to revert back to outdoor minyanim.”

“We don’t play around with pikuach nefesh. It’s possible to daven in a minyan outdoors. We’re involved in dinei nefashos. Who allows us to be lenient?”

R’ Ragovay also recommended that each person daven in the same minyan every day to decrease the chance of spreading infections.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








