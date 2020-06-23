TERROR: Car Ramming Attack Near Jerusalem, One Slightly Wounded





An attempted car-ramming attack took place on Tuesday afternoon at the “Kiosk” checkpoint next to the Arab village of Abu Dis near Ma’aleh Adumim on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The terrorist approached the checkpoint in his car in an attempt to ram into the Border Police officers, aiming at one officer in particular. The officer managed to jump aside and was only slightly wounded on her arm.

The other officers at the scene opened gunfire at the terrorist whose car smashed into a concrete wall. The terrorist was neutralized and is reportedly in critical condition.

Fortunately, no one else at the scene was wounded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








