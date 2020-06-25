BD”E: 15-Year-Old R”L Killed After Being Struck By a Car in Nof HaGalil





A 15-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was walking on Ma’aleh Yitzchak Street in Nof HaGalil (formerly Nazareth Illit). She was treated at the scene by United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance staff and was taken to the hospital in critical condition while she underwent CPR. Doctors at the Italian Hospital in Nazareth tried to save her life but eventually, were forced to pronounce her death.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Niv Buchbot who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The young girl was walking when she was hit by a passing car. Together with other EMS personnel I treated her at the scene and performed CPR on her. She was then taken to the hospital by an ambulance while still undergoing CPR. She was in critical condition.”

According to a statement by the police, the incident is a possible hit-and-run. The young woman was hit by a car and the impact threw her into another vehicle. She was taken to the Italian Hospital in Nazareth for treatment. Officers were dispatched to the scene, set up roadblocks, and began investigations, in an attempt to find the driver that hit her.

