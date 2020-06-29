Israel: 23,989 Cases, 319 Deaths, Number Of Seriously Ill Rises By 18%





The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 23,989 as of Monday, an increase of 492 cases in the last 24 hours. There are currently 6,566 active patients and the number of seriously ill patients increased by 18% overnight to 46, of whom 24 are ventilated.

Another death was recorded, raising the death toll to 319.

For the first time since Israel’s trains resumed operation last week, a passenger on a train tested positive for the coronavirus.

The main boarded the train the first day the trains opened last Monday, June 22, in Be’er Sheva at 3:30 p.m. and disembarked in Sderot at 4:30 p.m.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levi said on Monday that the health ministry may recommend that Israelis avoid getting together with their grandparents and other elderly relatives due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus cabinet is convening againon Monday to make a decision on imposing restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz made a decision on Sunday to extend unemployment benefits to Israelis over 67 who were laid off or placed on unpaid leave due to the coronavirus crisis through mid-August.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








