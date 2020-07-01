Israeli Schools Told To Prepare For 3 Possible Scenarios For September





Israel’s Education Ministry has instructed schools throughout the country to prepare for three potential scenarios for the new school year in September – no lockdown, a total lockdown, or a partial lockdown with both online and in-person educational services, Haaretz reported based on a memo to the schools it obtained.

The schools were also instructed to reduce their lesson plans to about 70% of the current lesson plans required by the education ministry in order to allow for potential interruptions to the school year due to upticks in coronavirus cases.

The memo, which was written by outgoing Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuhav, was sent to school principals throughout Israel on Tuesday.

The constant outbreak of coronavirus cases among students and staff members in schools since their reopening has raised the question of whether schools can fully re-open in September in their current format.

Almost 1,000 students and staff members have been diagnosed with the virus since schools reopened, at least 22,528 are in quarantine, and about 243 schools have been closed.

