Teenager Missing After Falling Into a Well Near Kedumim [VIDEO]





A group of three teenagers fell into a well in Kedumim on Thursday evening. The incident took place near the Har Hemed neighborhood of Kedumim in Samaria. Firefighter, police officers, Search and Rescue Units, and United Hatzalah teams were on site.

From initial reports, it appears that three teenagers who went out for a walk got stuck in the well. Two of them were able to get out of the well on their own and with the assistance of rescue forces who arrived at the scene. There is concern that another boy is still missing in the water.

United Hatzalah reported “United Hatzalah EMS volunteers treated one of the boys who got out of the well for a light case of hypothermia. Additionally, it is suspected that another boy is unconscious and still inside the well as he has not yet been located. Members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit (PCRU) are on-site and providing psychological and emotional stabilization to the family members of the missing boy.”

Hadass Rucham, who is one of the heads of the PCRU and lives in Kedumim and is at the scene relayed: “I am working together with Kedumim’s Resiliency Unit who is also present at the scene and we are assisting the family. Three boys fell into the well. Two were extracted and one has not yet been located.”

