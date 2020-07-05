Chareidi Areas Are Virus Hotspots Due To Crowded Conditions





A report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center warned that Chareidi areas in Israel are experiencing an increasingly high rate of coronavirus infections, with most of the new virus cases in Jerusalem in the past week in Chareidi neighborhoods.

According to the report, 47% of the coronavirus cases in Jerusalem in the past week were in the neighborhoods of Sanhedria Murchevet, Givat Hamivtar, Har Nof, Ramot, Ramot Bet, Kiryat Sanz, Kiryat Belz, Geulah, Mea Shearim, Neve Yaakov, Mattesdorf, Makor Baruch, Tel Arza and Machanayim.

The percentage of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week in Chareidi neighborhoods in Jerusalem was 17% versus 7.4% in the general population.

The most high-risk areas are Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, and Kfar Qasim, the report stated.

Further on the list are the cities of Jerusalem, Kiryat Malachi, Tel Aviv, Modiin Illit, Beit Shemesh, Rechasim, Dimona and Ar’ara B’Negev.

According to the study, 72% of coronavirus carriers contracted the virus at home from family members, a percentage that explains that high infection rate in Chareidi areas, where the number of members per household is much higher than the national average.

About 160 bochurim at Yeshivas Beis Matisyahu tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week out of the about 600 bochurim at the yeshivah. Most of the bochurim have already been transferred to coronavirus hotels and the rest will be transferred shortly.

