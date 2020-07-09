DeBlasio Says AG’s Proposal To Have Committee Oversee NYPD ‘Just Won’t Work’





Mayor Bill de Blasio says the state attorney general’s recommendation to have a commission oversee the city’s police department “just won’t work.”

“In terms of that particular proposal, I don’t think it will work. I think it would be counterproductive,” de Blasio said Thursday.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the NYPD’s recent interactions with protesters and shared her preliminary findings Wednesday.

“The police should not police themselves, period. It requires change, and it requires reform, and it requires transparency and accountability,” she said. “At this point in time, why is this one agency treated so differently than all of the others?”

Among her recommendations, James called for a separate commission to appoint the police commissioner. Under current rules, the mayor chooses the commissioner.

De Blasio argued reforms can only move quickly when there’s “unity of command” and “true accountability.”

“My accountability is to the people. When you create any kind of commission, when you create diffusion of accountability, things don’t work,” he said. “We all understand the problems we see at any agency that doesn’t have a single accountable leader. So I think that proposal just won’t work.”

