“There Is No Escaping A Full Lockdown By Next Week”





Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz called on the government to impose a full nationwide lockdown for ten days to stem the skyrocketing infection rate in an interview with Ynet on Monday.

Steinitz added that he recommends a “breathable” closure, in which Israelis could continue to travel to work. He added that being in contact with the rest of the world “is essential to the Israeli economy…sometimes it’s better to make it difficult for ourselves for two weeks in order for it to be easier the rest of the year.”

A team of researchers at Hebrew University in Jerusalem published a document stating: “Another 100 coronavirus patients will die in Israel by the end of the month and if the current infection rate continues, more stringent steps will be required to stop infections including a full lockdown.”

The researchers recommended that the government wait until the end of the week to see if the increased awareness, the requirement to wear masks, and the closure of halls and events have decreased the infection rate, Channel 12 News reported.

The document, which was presented at the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee meeting on Sunday, stated: “At the current doubling rate, a decision will be necessary at the beginning of next week regarding more stringent means of prevention in order to halt the deterioration which may lead to the failure of the health system to withstand [the number of patients].”

“From the beginning of the coronavirus in Israel we have been following the morbidity and mortality rate,” said Prof. Ronit Calderon-Margalit of the School of Public Health at Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical Center. “The most important item of data is the number of patients in moderate to serious condition. As opposed to the number of confirmed carriers which is influenced by the number of tests, the data on patients in moderate to serious condition is not dependent on the number of tests carried out.”

“Ten days after the government enacted coronavirus regulations, we saw a slowing down of the number of patients in moderate to serious condition. The reopening of the economy did not initially lead to a widespread outbreak but the turning point was the reopening of halls and events which led to a dramatic change in the number of patients in moderate to serious condition. The doubling rate of these patients is currently every 12 days, that is to say, that if the rate is not moderated, the number will double in another two days and reach a red flag.”

