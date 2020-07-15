Houthis Detain Yemen’s Remaining Jews In “Ethnic Cleansing,” Report Says





The Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen has reportedly rounded up Yemen’s few remaining Jews as part of an ethnic cleansing campaign, according to a report in the Egyptian newspaper Al-Mesryoon.

The Houthis allegedly forced the Jews in the Kharif District, northwest of the capital of Sana’a, to sell their homes and land to Houthi leaders, imprisoned them, and are pressuring them to leave Yemen.

According to the report, the Houthis have long engaged in systematic discrimination and violation of human rights against Yemen’s Jews, currently estimated to number only about 100.

Houthis have reportedly stolen from Jews, prevented them from leaving their homes, and cut off their supply of electricity and water.

The Houthis also persecute also religious minorities, according to Al-Mesryoon.

Most of Yemen’s Jews, once numbering over 500,000, immigrated to Israel after the founding of the state in 1948. In 1949-1950 about 49,000 Yemenite Jews were airlifted to Israel in Operation Magic Carpet.

In 2016, a group of Yemenite Jews landed in Israel after being rescued through a complex covert operation coordinated by the Jewish Agency due to increasing attacks against them in Yemen and the country’s descension into civil war.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







