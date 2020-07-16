MDA Medics Test 15-Minute Covid-19 Test In Lod





Israel is testing the new FDA approved Sofia COVID-19 test that can provide results in only 15 minutes.

Magen David Adom medics are carrying out a pilot study of the groundbreaking test in cooperation with the Health Ministry and the Meuchedet and Clalit health funds at the MDA testing center in Lod.

Those seeking a coronavirus test are asked permission to be tested with the new test that can provide results in 15 minutes.

“This test will drastically change Israel’s ability to diagnose and treat patients, and help change course to prevent more rapid spread,” MDA stated.

“The system brings innovative technology of speed and mobility and can be adapted for use in point locations that need special protection such as nursing homes, military bases, airports and more.”

Lod is currently experiencing a high coronavirus infection rate and has been declared a “red zone.”

