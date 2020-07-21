IDF Arrests 10 Terrorists Within 5 Days In 3 Operations





An IDF special forces unit apprehended two wanted terrorists in Jenin on Sunday night and shot a third terrorist after he threw an explosive device on them, the IDF stated on Monday.

Following the operation, which was a joint effort of the Border Police undercover unit and the Shin Bet, terrorists threw rocks and explosives at the soldiers as they were leaving the area. The soldiers responded with gunfire, wounding a terrorist who had hurled an explosive device.

On Shabbos, three terrorists were arrested in the Jalazone refugee camp a few hours after they attempted to commit terror attacks in the nearby Jewish community of Beit El.

The terrorists had thrown an explosive device toward Beit El and attempted to commit a drive-by shooting hours before they were captured. Fortunately, their attempts failed and no injuries or damage occurred.

IDF and Shin Bet intelligence along with IDF operational activities led to the apprehension of the terrorists and they were transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

The IDF also thwarted an attempted terror attack near Shechem on Wednesday, arresting four terrorists who were found with an improvised explosive device and Molotov cocktails in their possession.

