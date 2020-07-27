Watch: IDF Reveals Its New Elite Multi-Dimensional “Ghost” Unit





The IDF’s new “ghost” unit completed several weeks of training on Thursday.

The multidimensional combat unit was formed by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi in January as part of the IDF’s multi-year Momentum program designed to face the multiple challenges Israel faces from its many enemies.

The unit is comprised of soldiers from paratrooper and artillery units, the Duvdevan commando unit, the air force, field intelligence units, combat engineers and the elite Yahalom and Gadsr reconnaissance battalions.

During its first large-scale drill, led by its commander, Lt.-Col E., Brig.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the commander of 98th Paratroopers Division and the head of the Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick, the soldiers practiced “innovative, multi-forced and multi-dimensional fighting methods.”

תקיפת מטרות בטכניקה חדשה ויכולות פורצות דרך:

הצצה מיוחדת לאימון של יחידת "רפאים" https://t.co/pGoxaYLs01 pic.twitter.com/z69eZTknFN — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 23, 2020

The new unit will serve as a multi-force unit with advanced combat capabilities and will battle Israel’s enemies on all fronts and terrains using groundbreaking methods, including the use of remote-controlled armed robots and small drones.

