“Israelis To Receive Moderna Vaccine As Soon As It’s Ready,” CMO Says





Prof. Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer of the US biotechnology company Moderna, recently told Ynet that the Israeli government has ensured that Israeli citizens can receive Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine as soon as it’s ready.

“As a former Israeli I’m glad to know that the Israeli government has indeed seen fit to make sure the vaccination will be available to its population,” Zaks told Ynet.

Zaks received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Ben-Gurion University in the Negev and then moved to the States to conduct post-doctoral research at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Before joining Moderna in 2015, Zaks was the senior vice president and head of Global Oncology at Sanofi.

Moderna and the National Institutes of Health have started human trials on a COVID-19 which are slated to end in October.

“We assume that around November-December we will know if the vaccination works,” said Zaks. “When we will know the vaccine is effective, we will begin administrating it to the public.”

Zaks confirmed that Israel has ordered the vaccine as well as several other countries but would not reveal the names of the other countries.

“Countries are helping us fund the tests, all while making sure they will have access to the vaccination when it is finally ready,” Zaks said.

