El Al Refuses To Meet With Potential Buyer Eli Rozenberg





El Al Airlines sent a letter to Eli Rozenberg, who sent an official offer to acquire 45% of the company on behalf of his father, Kenny Rozenberg, refusing to set up a meeting with his representatives until he answers several questions, a Globes report said.

Rozenberg’s lawyer had requested a meeting with the El Al board in order to discuss a list of questions the company had sent his client, raising doubts about his identity and intentions in acquiring the airline.

Instead of scheduling a meeting, El Al’s lawyer, Adv. Klagsbald, sent another letter to Rozenberg asking for clarification of the true identity of the buyer, Eli Rozenberg or his father Kenny, who as a foreign resident cannot legally purchase control of El Al. “It is not clear why your letter does not refer to this basic question,” Klagsbald wrote.

Klagsbald added that the deadline that Rozenberg provided for El Al to respond to his offer, August 31, is not realistic and there is no point in setting up a meeting unless the date is changed.

Although Rozenberg’s offer to purchase El Al has been the only one to date, El Al has reason to believe that other parties may be proffering offering, based on various reports, the Globes report said.

Finance Ministry Director-General Keren Turner sent a letter to El Al urging the company to seriously consider Rozenberg’s offer.

