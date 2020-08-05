Eli Rozenberg Receives Permit To Buy El Al From Israeli Gov’t





Eli Rozenberg, who has proffered an offer to purchase El Al on behalf of his father, New York businessman and Hatzolah Paramedic Kenny Rozenberg, received a permit to buy a controlling stake in the beleaguered company from Israel’s Government Companies Authority, Globes reported on Tuesday.

The permit comes as news reports earlier this week said that El Al has refused to meet with Rozenberg’s representatives before he answers several questions in writing.

Rozenberg has offered $75 million for a 44.9% controlling share in El Al.

A previous Globes report said that El Al may be holding off on considering Rozenberg’s offer due to reports that other parties may be presenting offers.

Finance Ministry Director-General Keren Turner sent a letter to El Al urging the company to seriously consider Rozenberg’s offer.

Kenny (Naftali) Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Centers Health Care—one of the largest post-acute healthcare continuums in the country (chain of nursing homes). Kenny is also a trained Hatzolah paramedic and is often found responding to medical emergencies in the middle of the night. Additionally, he is one of the owners of Senior Care EMS, one of the largest private ambulance companies in NYC.

