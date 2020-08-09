Israel: 82,279 Cases, 592 Deaths, 11 More Deaths In 24 Hours





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 1,753 new coronavirus cases as of Motzei Shabbos in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 24,617 active cases, with 389 patients in serious condition, of whom 106 are ventilated.

Eleven fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 592.

The Health Ministry is considering shortening the quarantine period for Israelis who were in contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier from 14 days to 12 days, Ynet reported.

The shortened quarantine period would have a positive effect on Israel”s economy.

The quarantine period is currently 14 days due to the WHO’s conclusions that the incubation period for the coronavirus can be up to 14 days, although it averages about five to six days, and carriers can be contagious during this “pre-symptomatic” period.

Last month, the Health Ministry shortened the quarantine period for coronavirus carriers, according to the WHO’s recommendations that carriers are very unlikely to transmit the virus after nine days.

The Israeli research delegation of scientists from the Defense and Health Ministries which traveled to India almost two weeks ago to conduct research in cooperation with Indian scientists on the development of rapid coronavirus tests left India for Israel on Thursday.

The research team successfully met its goal of collecting over 20,000 samples within nine days. The samples were collected at six newly created drive-in sites in Delhi managed by Indian volunteers. The delegation also established two laboratories for processing the data.

Israel’s defense attaché to India, Col. Asaf Maller, said that the goal of developing rapid coronavirus tests is to enable the reopening of airports, office buildings, schools, and train stations.

