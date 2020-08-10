TEHILLIM – Shomrei Emunim Rebbe In Critical Condition With COVID-19

The condition of the Shomrei Emunim Rebbe, who is suffering from COVID-19, has turned critical. The Rebbe is on a respirator at Laniado Hospital.

His name for Tehillim is Refoel Aharon ben Basya Chaya.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)




  1. For sure will daven.but does anyone know if israel using dr zelenkos method for treatment? Ive been wondering abt that for a while…In US its politics but whats israels excuse ? Accord to dr zelenko needs to be treated early so def the rebbe needs our tefillas just wondering on israels protocol…