TEHILLIM – Shomrei Emunim Rebbe In Critical Condition With COVID-19

The condition of the Shomrei Emunim Rebbe, who is suffering from COVID-19, has turned critical. The Rebbe is on a respirator at Laniado Hospital.
His name for Tehillim is Refoel Aharon ben Basya Chaya.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
For sure will daven.but does anyone know if israel using dr zelenkos method for treatment? Ive been wondering abt that for a while…In US its politics but whats israels excuse ? Accord to dr zelenko needs to be treated early so def the rebbe needs our tefillas just wondering on israels protocol…
Place him on Harlequin & Zinc IMMEDIATELY no questions asked:- It WILL save his life.