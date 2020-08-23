WATCH: New Lahav Or Laser System Intercepts Incendiary Balloons





Israel’s Border Police released a video on Thursday of the new Lahav Or laser system successfully intercepting incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

The Lahav Or system, the first of its kind in the world, was deployed on the Gaza border last week. It intercepts incendiary devices by firing a laser beam toward the device, crippling the device and at times even incinerating it midair.

The Lahav Or shot down dozens of incendiary balloons over the past week and intercepts 90% of incendiary devices within its range, the Border Police stated.

תיעוד: מערכת הלייזר "להב אור" ליירוט בלוני תבערה בפעולה. אתמול יירטה המערכת 32 בלונים אליהם חוברו חומרי בערה ומטענים. גורם במג"ב: "אחוזי הצלחה של יותר מ-90%"@moyshis (צילום: דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/BXcQqWehRi — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 20, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








