103,274 Cases, 839 Deaths: Average Age Of Coronavirus Carriers Drops From 40 To 31





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 962 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 21,914 active cases, with 411 in serious condition, of whom 116 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 839.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center recommended on Monday that tefilla gatherings and seudos during the Tishrei Chagim be minimized as much as possible, warning that large gatherings will lead to a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

The center stated that tefillos should be held in open areas with a minimal amount of participants and that seudos should be held with nuclear family members only.

The coronavirus cabinet was scheduled to convene on Monday to discuss restrictions for the Chagim but it was canceled earlier in the day.

The average age of coronavirus carriers in Israel in July was 31, dropping from the average age of 40 in March, the Health Ministry reported on Monday. In April, the average age was 35, in May it was 31 and in June it was 33.

The average age of those who passed away from the coronavirus was 80 during the first wave and is currently 78 during the second wave.

Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday, sending several Blue and White MKs into quarantine, including Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir and MK Tehila Friedman as well as MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) who had recently met with Tamano-Shata.

Tamano-Shata had met with all the members of the Blue and white party on Friday, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. However, not everyone was required to enter quarantine, possibly since the group event was held outside and all the participants were wearing masks.

