A Grateful Community Amidst the Pandemic





(By Rabbi Abe Friedman; Law Enforcement Chaplain)

This summer has been one unlike any other and as we count down the final weeks toward fall, it seems appropriate to reflect upon all that we have experienced as a community since the pandemic struck. We have survived months where enormous challenges and devastating uncertainty seemed insurmountable, and the unprecedented loss of life has left us all shaken to the core. Our schools, businesses, synagogues, hospitals, summer camps and other institutions all bear COVID-related scars and yet looking at the big picture, it is clear to see the many rays of light that have emerged amid the darkness.

Yes, masks, social distancing and other preventive measures are part of our lives during these uncertain times, but we are grateful for our health and for the dedicated public servants and law enforcement community who have done their jobs with exemplary professionalism and respect, even in the face of countless challenges. Through the seemingly endless weeks, they have worked closely with community leaders to understand our community’s specific hardships, doing their best to make accommodations in areas that would not compromise public health. As a community, we worked hard to educate the masses on the importance of complying with the health guidelines, but we cannot take for granted the tremendous skill, competence, and comprehension the law enforcement community has shown while investigating and handling the countless complaints lodged against our community.

We are also thankful to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other state officials whose diligent efforts allowed us to run a socially distant Mincha area at the Sloatsburg rest stop on the New York State Thruway. It is not lost on anyone that it was not a simple decision to permit this long standing tradition which ultimately benefitted 1,300 worshippers each week during the summer season.

Equally important was the unrivaled cooperation between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, medical examiners, coroners, elected officials, devoted community leaders and dedicated public servants in both New York and New Jersey, who worked diligently alongside community organizations like Hatzolah, Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim to streamline processes, and illuminate bureaucratic hurdles. Their joint efforts made timely funerals and burial services become reality, helping grieving families comply with the Jewish tradition of expeditious burial services.

As we continue emerging from these trying times, we salute the many heroes in government, as well as the first responders, medical professionals, nurses, law enforcement members and essential workers for their devotion and dedication. We need to carry that momentum forward and to express our appreciation to these selfless individuals for going above and beyond the call of duty whenever we see them doing their jobs.

As thousands of community members prepare to return home from their summer vacations, let us all continue showing our unwavering support to our law enforcement agencies who have been dealing with extremely trying circumstances in recent months. Now more than ever, we need to live united in peace and harmony with our neighbors, to be a light unto the nations and to model what it means to be a community that enhances and improves the lives of others.

We have all been through hard times – may we all emerge from this pandemic stronger than before.

