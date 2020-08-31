Sweltering Heatwave In Israel Intensifies





An intense heatwave in Israel that began on Friday intensified on Sunday, with hot and dry “sharav” like conditions in the mountains and inland with increased humidity on the coastal plain.

Extremely hot temperatures will prevail in most parts of the country on Sunday, with a high of 100.4 °F (38° C) expected in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Health Ministry warned Israelis to avoid exposure to the heat as much as possible, drink enough water and stay in air-conditioned places. However, it added that wearing face masks will continue to remain mandatory throughout the heatwave.

The heatwave is forecast to last the entire week. A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the mountains and inland, but it will remain hotter than usual throughout Israel, with sharav like conditions. An additional slight drop in temperatures is expected on Wednesday but temperatures will continue to be higher than seasonal averages.

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority stated that due to the extreme heat conditions in the next several days, the trails in Nachal Darga, Nachal Og, and the surfing sites in the streams of the Judean Desert will remain closed. In addition, the hiking trails in the Nachal Perat Reserve will remain closed until Wednesday.

